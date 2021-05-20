newsbreak-logo
SCHAPIRO: Republican newbie tries threading the needle

By JEFF E. SCHAPIRO
Culpeper Star Exponent
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Republicans think Glenn Youngkin is a winner — that he’s got the jock charisma of George Allen, the Judeo-Christian compassion of Bob McDonnell. Youngkin, an aspiring GOP governor, has two things these former GOP governors, haven’t: Despite a hearty endorsement from Donald Trump, Youngkin has no record on public policy. That could make him difficult to attack. And, having been in the high-end investment business for 25 years, Youngkin has a personal fortune of more than $300 million. That frees him to tell his story as he pleases.

