SCHAPIRO: Republican newbie tries threading the needle
Virginia Republicans think Glenn Youngkin is a winner — that he’s got the jock charisma of George Allen, the Judeo-Christian compassion of Bob McDonnell. Youngkin, an aspiring GOP governor, has two things these former GOP governors, haven’t: Despite a hearty endorsement from Donald Trump, Youngkin has no record on public policy. That could make him difficult to attack. And, having been in the high-end investment business for 25 years, Youngkin has a personal fortune of more than $300 million. That frees him to tell his story as he pleases.starexponent.com