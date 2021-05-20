Cybersecurity Will Be Area of Greater Spending for Businesses Following Colonial Pipeline Attack

No matter how strong a company’s defense systems are, it’s critical that they include comprehensive employee training for all employees. Imagine that you’re an entry-level employee in a new job. You get a call from a service technician. “We’re doing a regular update of your scheduling software,” the technician explains. “Great,” you think, “What excellent service.” “I’ll just need your password to log in,” he adds. Do you stop and ask someone if it’s OK? Or do you hand it over without thinking?