Cybersecurity Will Be Area of Greater Spending for Businesses Following Colonial Pipeline Attack

Cover picture for the articleThe cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline earlier this month has again increased concerns about hacking and critical infrastructure in the U.S. Because of this hack that resulted in the shutdown of a gas pipeline that supplies much of the East Coast, John Nicholas, professor of computer information services (CIS) at the University of Akron, believes there will be an increased spending for businesses cybersecurity protection.

