Product offerings in the world of sidings have dramatically changed over the last decade. Project owners are no longer limited to stucco, vinyl, brick or wood sidings. For many decades in the state of Florida, stucco siding applied over block homes was the dominant siding product. However, the cookie-cutter look has run its course with many homebuyers, and many of them consider vinyl and wood sidings dated in style that also lack the durability of a set-it and forget-it generation.