(The Center Square) – Gov. Kate Brown will allow Oregon to fully reopen if 70% of people in the state get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The governor announced the news on Tuesday, promising Oregonians that rolling up their sleeves for COVID shots would mean an end to limited social gatherings, county risk tiers, and indoor capacity constraints. Oregon will have to wait on the CDC before it ends its social distancing or face mask rules, Brown said.