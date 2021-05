Janet Irene (Gerber) Barnes, age 90, of Upper Sandusky entered heaven on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Services celebrating the life of Janet I. Barnes will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Emanuel United Church of Christ, Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Jay Scott and Pastor Donald Corbin. Private burial will take place at Nevada Cemetery. Visitations will be held on Friday, one hour prior to service time, 10-11 a.m., at the church.