Woman accused of killing son charged in murder-for-hire plot with boyfriend, police say

A woman awaiting trial in the 2018 death of her 17-month-old son, and her boyfriend, were charged this week in a murder-for-hire plot, authorities said. Heather Reynolds, 43, of Sicklerville and Jeffrey Callahan, 44, of Clayton, were charged with one count of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, according to a joint statement from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and the Gloucester Township Police Department.