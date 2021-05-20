newsbreak-logo
Camden County, NJ

Woman accused of killing son charged in murder-for-hire plot with boyfriend, police say

By Chris Sheldon
NJ.com
 15 hours ago
A woman awaiting trial in the 2018 death of her 17-month-old son, and her boyfriend, were charged this week in a murder-for-hire plot, authorities said. Heather Reynolds, 43, of Sicklerville and Jeffrey Callahan, 44, of Clayton, were charged with one count of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, according to a joint statement from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and the Gloucester Township Police Department.

NJ
