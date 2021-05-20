'Green Lantern' HBO Max Series Eyes Jeremy Irvine for Role as Gay Superhero Alan Scott

After securing an official series order from HBO Max two months ago, Greg Berlanti’s newest DC series Green Lantern has finally found its first hero in the form of American Horror Story alum Finn Wittrock. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wittrock has successfully landed the leading role of Guy Gardner, one of the many Green Lanterns that will be featured in the upcoming superhero series. The outlet also notes that the casting for Alan Scott is expected to be revealed soon as the undisclosed actor is already in the final stages of negotiations.