'Green Lantern' HBO Max Series Eyes Jeremy Irvine for Role as Gay Superhero Alan Scott

By Joe Otterson
Laredo Morning Times
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIrvine would join Finn Wittrock in the series, who has been cast in the lead role of Guy Gardner. HBO Max declined to comment. Scott was Earth’s first Green Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a gay man. He was created by Martin Nodell and made his comic book debut in 1940. A train engineer by trade, Scott derived his powers from a mystical green lantern crafted from a mysterious meteorite. He later joined the Justice Society of America, and in universe-hopping adventures would sometimes team with members of the Green Lantern Corps, including Hal Jordan.

www.lmtonline.com
