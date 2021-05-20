newsbreak-logo
Patriots sign free-agent long snapper, down to two active roster spots

By Andrew Callahan
Boston Herald
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Patriots signed free-agent long snapper Wes Farnsworth on Wednesday, according to Farnsworth’s agent, Brett Tessler. Farnsworth is a third-year veteran, who previously spent time with the Broncos and Dolphins. He is the second long snapper on the roster, after Joe Cardona, who is under contract through 2022. Farnsworth’s addition is likely to help the Pats hold a kicking competition during OTAs and training camp between Nick Folk, Roberto Aguayo and Quinn Nordin.

www.bostonherald.com
