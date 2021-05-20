Patriots sign free-agent long snapper, down to two active roster spots

It had to be a harrowing few days for former Michigan football kicker Quinn Nordin. Yes, he was somewhat erratic at times in his Wolverines career, but kicking guru Brandon Kornblue said of Nordin’s offseason workouts that he had never seen a kicker perform better as he prepared for the NFL draft. But Nordin’s name not only went uncalled, he wasn’t among those who signed in the immediate aftermath of the 2021 NFL draft as an undrafted free agent.