Aquaman 2 Star Jason Momoa Confirms Filming Start Date

Just to be clear, the whole Netflix sizzle thing isn’t going to work too well for a few people when it comes to actually featuring a teaser of a movie that people might want to know more about since the fact is that trailers are always pretty cool, but when they fly by too quickly to really make that much sense of them and only highlight certain movies in a big way, well, it’s kind of a letdown. Granted, teaser trailers aren’t exactly going to show much depending on the trailer, but if anyone else was hoping to see more one Sweet Girl with Jason Momoa it’s likely that this was a little disappointing since we really didn’t get to see much. The main gist of the movie is that Momoa will be playing the part of a father who wants to get justice on the people that killed his wife while protecting his daughter at the same time, so at the moment it doesn’t feel as though the plot is too complicated to keep up with. But where it goes from there is what we’ll have to wait and see since as you can already note from this teaser, there isn’t much that’s being given at the moment. One can’t really blame the Netflix sizzle since it’s likely that after a year of dealing with the pandemic and trying to be as careful as possible, a lot of people are hoping to enjoy a summer packed with more than a few good movies and anticipated shows that they’ve been waiting for since all of it is bound to serve as a giant pick me up. But if the sizzle is the new thing that we’re going to be seeing from now on whenever a bunch of different movies and shows are coming out, huh boy.