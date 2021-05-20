newsbreak-logo
Aquaman 2 Star Jason Momoa Confirms Filming Start Date

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAquaman 2 will begin production in July. The filming start on the much-anticipated sequel to 2018's Aquaman was confirmed by star Jason Momoa during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show who not only spoke about when production on the film will begin but also his participation in pitching the sequel's story -- details of which remain a mystery at this time. Without sharing details, Momoa said he loves the story "so much" he even helped write it.

Moviesthenerdsofcolor

Jason Momoa’s ‘Sweet Girl’ is Heading to Netflix in August

August 20 is bringing the action with Netflix’s Sweet Girl. The film follows a father-daughter duo, played by Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced, on the run. The cast also includes Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Amy Brenneman, Adria Arjona, and Justin Bartha. Brian Mendoza serves as director. The official summary for the movie...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Amber Heard Continues Teasing Aquaman 2, Reveals Her Favorite Aspect Of Mera

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The DC Extended Universe is an ever-growing place, which is known for keeping the moviegoing audience on their collective toes. Conversations surrounding Zack Snyder’s Justice League aren’t slowing down anytime soon, but there are a number of highly anticipated projects coming down the line. This includes James Wan’s Aquaman 2, and actress Amber Heard has been teasing her return as Mera. And now she’s revealed her favorite aspect of that character.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

DC Fans Furious After Superman Reboot News Drops On Henry Cavill’s Birthday

Today was Henry Cavill’s birthday, and DC fans were sharing the love for the 38-year-old star on social media. Unfortunately, though, just as everyone was celebrating the Man of Steel actor and his portrayal of Clark Kent, some major news dropped about Warner Bros.’ plans for a Superman reboot. J.J. Abrams is producing a new movie set to star a black Kal-El, with The Hollywood Reporter sharing a lot of fresh info this Wednesday on how the project is shaping up.
Violent Crimeswegotthiscovered.com

WB Reportedly Still Wants To Work With SnyderVerse Actors, Just In A New Setting

Warner Bros. have painted themselves into a tricky canonical corner with their approach to the SnyderVerse, making it perfectly clear that they don’t have any interest in picking up the multiple plot threads left unresolved at the end of HBO Max’s Justice League, but retaining almost all of the actors who played major roles in the four-hour epic.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Why We’ll Be Watching “Sweet Girl” on Netflix

Just to be clear, the whole Netflix sizzle thing isn’t going to work too well for a few people when it comes to actually featuring a teaser of a movie that people might want to know more about since the fact is that trailers are always pretty cool, but when they fly by too quickly to really make that much sense of them and only highlight certain movies in a big way, well, it’s kind of a letdown. Granted, teaser trailers aren’t exactly going to show much depending on the trailer, but if anyone else was hoping to see more one Sweet Girl with Jason Momoa it’s likely that this was a little disappointing since we really didn’t get to see much. The main gist of the movie is that Momoa will be playing the part of a father who wants to get justice on the people that killed his wife while protecting his daughter at the same time, so at the moment it doesn’t feel as though the plot is too complicated to keep up with. But where it goes from there is what we’ll have to wait and see since as you can already note from this teaser, there isn’t much that’s being given at the moment. One can’t really blame the Netflix sizzle since it’s likely that after a year of dealing with the pandemic and trying to be as careful as possible, a lot of people are hoping to enjoy a summer packed with more than a few good movies and anticipated shows that they’ve been waiting for since all of it is bound to serve as a giant pick me up. But if the sizzle is the new thing that we’re going to be seeing from now on whenever a bunch of different movies and shows are coming out, huh boy.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

How Matt Reeves’ The Batman movie fits into the DCEU

It seems that The Batman will be set on Earth-2 in DC’s cinematic universe. While it was no secret that The Batman – which is helmed by director/producer/writer Matt Reeves – will be more of a standalone DC film set outside the DCEU, it has now been revealed where exactly outside of the DCEU it will be set. According to The Hollywood Reporter (H/T: Heat Vision), everything taking place in Robert Pattinson’s iteration of The Dark Knight is on Earth-2 in the DC Films franchise.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Shia LaBeouf Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

After navigating the double-edged sword of both a troubled upbringing and the pressures of being a child star, Shia LaBeouf looked as though he had a rocket strapped to his back as he began a rapid ascent up the Hollywood ladder. After co-starring with some of the biggest action heroes in the business by lending support to Will Smith in I. Robot and Keanu Reeves in Constantine, the young star headlined a blockbuster of his own when he took top billing in Michael Bay’s Transformers.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

J.J. Abrams’ Superman Reboot Reportedly Not Part Of DCEU

Back in February, we learned that Warner Bros. was working on a Superman reboot, from producer J.J. Abrams and screenwriter Ta-Nahesi Coates, that will feature a Black actor in the lead. Various rumors have followed since then, but now The Hollywood Reporter has revealed an update which clarifies where things stand on the project. And this article confirmed that the new Superman will not be part of the DCEU.
MoviesInternational Business Times

Warner Bros’ Black Superman: Who Could Be Playing The Next Man Of Steel?

Warner Bros. is looking for a Black actor to play the next Superman on the big screen. Michael B. Jordan denied that he was tapped to play the iconic character. Producers are likely to choose a relatively unknown actor for the highly anticipated film. Warner Bros. is looking for the...
MoviesComicBook

Aquaman 2 Star Amber Heard Reveals Best Part of Playing Mera Is Being an Inspiration

The long-awaited sequel to Aquaman is finally coming together, with director James Wan returning to the DC Comics universe ready to chart the future of the kingdom of Atlantis and its new ruler Arthur Curry, who will be joined once again by his greatest ally in Mera. Actors Jason Momoa and Amber Heard will once again reprise their roles for Aquaman 2, and it looks like the Mera actress has been hard at work to prepare for her return to the DC Universe. But Heard is taking the time to reflect on her impact as the popular superhero from Aquaman and Zack Snyder's Justice League.
MoviesComicBook

Zack Snyder Reveals Man Of Steel Sequel Would Probably Have Included Brainiac

As we now know, the 2013 movie Man of Steel may have had follow-up movies but a direct sequel never materialized. Though Henry Cavill would return as Superman and Zack Snyder would be back as a director, no proper Man of Steel 2 ever happened, but that doesn't mean there weren't plans for what might have been. In the years since such a film might have been released, Snyder has opened up about things that were considered and has done so again. While speaking with Post-Credit Podcast in a new interview for Army of the Dead, Snyder spoke about villains they wanted in a sequel.