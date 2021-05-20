newsbreak-logo
Spurs vs. Grizzlies score, takeaways: Memphis to face Golden State for West's No. 8 seed; San Antonio bounced

By Jack Maloney
CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs saw their impressive 22-season playoff streak get snapped last year, but they had a shot at getting back into the postseason once again this year. The 10th-seeded Spurs had their chance to restart that streak against the No. 9 Memphis Grizzlies in Wednesday's first Western Conference play-in game but it was the Grizzlies who held on after taking a sizable first-half lead for the 100-96 victory.

