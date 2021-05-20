NBA Summer League to return to Las Vegas this August, league announces

Buzzer, which was announced in 2020 and officially launched in April for early access users, is a mobile platform that allows fans to essentially aggregate streaming sports services and call up close games as they occur. Like an NFL RedZone personalized for you and including all kinds of sports (for purchase). Of course, a service like that is only as effective as its offerings and ability to show you all the leagues you’re interested in. The streaming app announced a big step in that direction on Thursday with the news of an agreement to distribute NBA League Pass.