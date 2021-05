Boris Johnson today admitted he was “anxious” about the spread of the B1.617.2 variant but that England is still on course to be free from lockdown rules on June 21.Speaking at a primary school in Ferryhill, County Durham, the prime minister said there were meetings planned on how to deal with the variant on Thursday and that he was “ruling nothing out.”He added: “At the moment I can see nothing that dissuades me from thinking we’ll be able to go ahead on Monday and June 21 everywhere.”It comes as Tory MP Steve Baker has this evening warned against...