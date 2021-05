For some, the permitless carry measure poised to become state law often sparks the idea that if a Texan were ever faced with a dangerous situation, like one of 11 mass shootings that took place over Mother’s Day weekend, they would be better equipped to protect themselves and their loved ones if they could carry a gun in public without a permit. However, for professionals who handle guns on a daily basis, responding properly in those situations takes more than just access to a gun, it takes practice and education.