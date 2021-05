While April didn’t go exactly as planned for the Yankees, there have been a few bright spots to come out of New York, one being that Aroldis Chapman is still an elite closer. Chapman is such a great example of a power pitcher adapting in his 30’s once he loses some heat on his fastball, with Chapman now utilizing his slider and new splitter 31.5% of the time. That trend starting in 2019, but he was just throwing the slider 31% of the time. Now armed with this devastating splitter, and still able to touch 100 MPH, don’t expect Chapman to leave this tier anytime soon.