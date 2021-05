Twitter is used for many things and despite not being as image-centric as Instagram, some artists and photographers still use the platform to show off their stuff. That’s despite how Twitter’s image processing has long been a gripe among artists, from its low-res requirements to its unpredictable cropping. In the past few weeks, Twitter has addressed both those and its latest gift is to no longer crop most images, though abusers won’t be able to get away with gaming that new system.