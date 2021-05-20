newsbreak-logo
Suffolk, VA

Commission recommends denial of Whaleyville solar project

By Jimmy LaRoue
Suffolk News-Herald
 16 hours ago

Despite modifications to address sound and other concerns by those wishing to put a three-megawatt solar farm in the Whaleyville area, the Planning Commission voted not to recommend a conditional use permit for the project. The recommendation against the permit, by a 6-1 vote at its May 18 meeting, followed...

suffolknewsherald.com
Stratford, VASuffolk News-Herald

Stratford Solar project gets approval

A Whaleyville solar project to be located off of White Marsh Road has received City Council approval to shrink its footprint due to wetlands on the property. While the size of the project will be reduced from 154 acres to 99 acres, its energy generation of 15 megawatts is expected to stay the same. Council approved an amended conditional use permit following a public hearing at its April 21 meeting.
Suffolk, VASuffolk News-Herald

Peanut Crossing set for Phase 1 opening

The Peanut Crossing development off of Saratoga and Wellons streets next to the Norfolk Southern Railroad mainline, while having nearly all of its familiar elements, has been transformed in its first phase into 58 apartments that are expected to be occupied as soon as May 15. The mostly studio and...