A genuine love of making music is hard to imitate. There’s nothing that can replicate the feeling of being authentic when it comes to your craft, and authenticity is exactly what rapper Joshua Jenkins gives off on two new projects that he recently dropped; a full length entitled Chop Wood, Carry Water, and the A Very Bad Thing EP. On the former, as the name might insinuate, hard work and determination are the core themes. The title track turns the album name into a chant-like chorus, emphasizing work ethic over everything. In addition to making music, Jenkins also trains in mixed martial arts, and that focus and determination carries over into his creative outlets.