Sonoma County consolidating vaccine sites, shifting to mobile clinics
With more than 70 percent of Sonoma County residents now having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the County and its health care partners will be closing down some if its large-scale vaccination sites in the coming weeks to focus on targeting hard-to-reach populations, health officials announced today. The strategic shift to more mobile and pop-up clinics comes as Sonoma County is attempting to achieve herd immunity by getting the vaccine into as many arms as possible.www.sonomacountygazette.com