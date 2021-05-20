newsbreak-logo
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County consolidating vaccine sites, shifting to mobile clinics

By COUNTY OF SONOMA
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWith more than 70 percent of Sonoma County residents now having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the County and its health care partners will be closing down some if its large-scale vaccination sites in the coming weeks to focus on targeting hard-to-reach populations, health officials announced today. The strategic shift to more mobile and pop-up clinics comes as Sonoma County is attempting to achieve herd immunity by getting the vaccine into as many arms as possible.

