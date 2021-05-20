Sonoma County consolidating vaccine sites, shifting to mobile clinics

Los Guilicos Transitional Village functioning, more shelters sought countywide. Homelessness is a huge issue with multiple roots and seemingly endless demands on government and private resources. There are no simple solutions, no single way to cope with the physical, emotional, spiritual, and social damage caused when hundreds of thousands of people in America have no permanent residence or access to basic hygiene and shelter. And that’s just a best guesstimate by the federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) department from 2020. California has over 150,000 homeless people, and Sonoma County numbers hover just under 3,000. Given the nature of the problem, head counts are suspect and subject to who is visible when the counters come by.