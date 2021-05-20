newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

The fast food employees claim a minimum wage of $ 15 an hour

By Myrtle Frost
theclevelandamerican.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington. McDonald’s workers, led by Latina women, went on strike Wednesday in several cities to demand a minimum wage of $ 15 an hour as the company struggles to find new employees. According to organizers, the protests extended the day before the multinational company held its annual shareholder meeting, to...

www.theclevelandamerican.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Working Hours#Workers Compensation#Federal Employees#Employee Compensation#Employee Benefits#Latina#Angelsand#Aucklandand#Miamiand#Tampaand#Chicagoand#Flintand#Fayettevilleand#Democratic#Hispanic#Republican#Armor#Restaurant Employees#Salary Increases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Minimum Wage
News Break
Society
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Labor Issues
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Walmart
Related
RestaurantsNew York Post

Chipotle hikes average pay to $15 an hour in bid to hire 20,000 workers

Chipotle Mexican Grill is jacking up its hourly wages next month in a bid to boost its rolls by 20,000 employees. The pandemic-stricken burrito chain said will hike its average hourly wage to $15 by the end of June. The changes will result in starting wages for hourly workers ranging from $11 to $18 per hour, the company said.
Altoona, PAReporter

Sheetz to increase employee wages by $2 per hour

ALTOONA — Employees of restaurant and convenience chain Sheetz, will see their salaries go up by $2 per hour, effective May 21. The increase will impact all 18,000 of the chain’s store employees, and represents a $50 million annual investment, according to the company. Sheetz also announced Monday it is...
Economymoneytalksnews.com

12 Companies Backing a $15 Minimum Wage — or More

The $15 minimum wage is a flashpoint for disagreement. Many workers and labor activists say such pay is needed to provide millions of workers with a livable income. On the other hand, some business owners say they cannot afford the wage, and that it will force them to eliminate jobs.
EconomyUnion Leader

McDonald's boosting average U.S. wages to over $13 an hour

McDonald's Corp. will raise hourly wages to help it hire and retain workers in an increasingly tight labor market for U.S. restaurants. The raises, which average about 10%, bring hourly entry-level salaries to a range of $11 to $17, with managers starting at $15 to $20, depending on location. Once the raises are completed, average hourly pay at company-owned restaurants will be more than $13, McDonald's said.
RestaurantsQuad Cities Onlines

Watch now: Chipotle raises minimum wage to $15 an hour

Chipotle has announced it is raising its pay to $15 an hour. This will happen by the end of June according to the company.Employees can also receive 200 for recruiting crew members and $750 for apprentices or general managers.Chipotle is looking for 20,000 new workers across the country.
Labor Issuesncsl.org

Increasing the Minimum Wage

In 1938, Congress passed landmark legislation codifying worker protections in America. The Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) created the framework governing workplaces today, restricting child labor, establishing a standardized workday and providing for overtime pay. The legislation also established a federal minimum wage, creating a guaranteed wage floor, irrespective of geographic location. In addition to the federal rate, the FLSA outlines wages for tipped workers, workers with disabilities, and students. The FLSA has been amended many times in its 83-year history, most commonly for the purpose of raising wages, or expanding worker coverage. Today’s FLSA covers an estimated 143 million workers.
RestaurantsBoston Globe

Chipotle latest to raise workers’ pay

Chipotle raises pay to an average of $15 an hour to attract workers. Hoping to attract more employees, Chipotle said Monday it will increase its wages to an average of $15 an hour by the end of June. The fast-food chain, which is looking to hire 20,000 employees for its peak season and to staff the more than 200 restaurants it plans to open this year, said the wage increase will result in hourly workers making between $11 and $18 an hour. Chipotle is the latest restaurant chain to raise wages or offer incentives as it struggles to staff its restaurants. As coronavirus vaccinations have increased and government restrictions eased, the restaurant industry, which laid off or furloughed millions of employees during the pandemic, suddenly went on a hiring spree, as did several other service-related industries. That sudden high demand for restaurant workers has been tough to meet. Some potential employees, whether concerned about the safety of serving customers dining indoors or buoyed by government stimulus checks, are wary of returning to work. — NEW YORK TIMES.
RestaurantsPosted by
KRMG

Desperate for workers, US restaurants and stores raise pay

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. restaurants and stores are rapidly raising pay in an urgent effort to attract more applicants and keep up with a flood of customers as the pandemic eases. McDonald's, Sheetz and Chipotle are just some of the latest companies to follow Amazon, Walmart and Costco in...
Economyhrdive.com

McDonald's raises pay at US corporate stores ahead of planned worker strike

McDonald's is raising hourly wages by an average of 10% at its U.S. company-owned restaurants, impacting more than 36,500 employees, the chain announced Thursday. Ninety-five percent of the chain's U.S. footprint, which is operated by franchisees, will not be affected. The wage increases have already begun and will be rolled...
Monongalia County, WVWDTV

Businesses in Monongalia County bumped minimum wage to $16/hour

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Several businesses in Monongalia County bumped their minimum wage up to $16 an hour. The Harma Hospitality Group made the announcement Saturday. Those restaurants include: Crab Shack Caribba Suncrest Towne Center, Dockside Grille, Nonno Carlo, Italian Deli & Imports and Sugar Bar Sweets Plus Coffee....
RestaurantsPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Chipotle says employees can make $100,000 after just 3 years on the job

Restaurants are struggling to hire workers, so some, including Chipotle, are trying to sweeten the pot with higher pay and bigger career opportunities. Chipotle is increasing the pay of its restaurant workers to an average of $15 per hour, the chain announced Monday. Some employees will become eligible to make a six-figure salary after just a few years on the job.
Jobstillamookheadlightherald.com

Letter: Minimum wage is a myth?

All you have to do is look at the jobs on Craigslist and Indeed to see the wages offered. Employers will tell you they offer tips, benefits year round full time work and a raise after 30 days or so. Looks good on paper. This is a classic bait and switch.
RestaurantsCNN

McDonald's is hiking pay -- but only for some workers

New York (CNN Business) — McDonald's is the latest restaurant to say it's raising wages in a bid to attract workers. The company is increasing hourly employees' pay by about 10%, it announced Thursday -- but the change applies only to a small percentage of staff. Entry-level employees will earn...
Economycoloradotimesrecorder.com

Employers: If You Want Workers, Pay a Living Wage

The sudden shift from “we love our essential workers” to “they’re living off the government dole” seemingly happened overnight. Across the country, local media coverage has been filled with stories of business owners lamenting that they are unable to fill positions as economies reopen. “We are short-staffed. Please be patient...
Businesstennesseestar.com

Commentary: Raising the Minimum Wage Is Not the Answer

If Joe Biden gets his way, the federal minimum wage will soon more than double, from the current $7.25 to $15 per hour. To quote our commander in chief, “if you work for less than $15 an hour and work 40 hours a week, you’re living in poverty.”. To rehash...
Labor IssuesPosted by
IBTimes

McDonald's Lifts Wages At US Restaurants

McDonald's said Thursday it will raise wages at US company-owned restaurants and hire an additional 10,000 workers, the latest corporate response to a labor crunch as the economic reopening accelerates. Employers nationwide have reported trouble filling open positions as Covid-19 restrictions are eased, allowing businesses to resume operations, but some...