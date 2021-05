To cap off a season in which he had too few answers for what was happening right before his eyes, Alain Vigneault half-closed his eyes Tuesday and made a wish. "I’m just stating that I’d like to coach the Flyers in a normal year," still-Flyersf-coach Vigneault said. "With everything going on in the world, I don’t want to make it sound like I’m complaining, because it’s been hard on everyone. But I would really enjoy coaching the Flyers in a normal year and in a normal setting."