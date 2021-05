Roughly one-quarter of the ballots that Browning School District 9 sent out in this year’s vote for three open positions on the Board of Trustees were returned in time to be counted on Tuesday evening, May 4. When the approximately 970 ballots were counted and the votes allocated among a large, 13-candidate field which included three incumbents, two of the aforementioned were returned to office while one challenger unseated a currently serving Board member.