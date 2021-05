GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Grayson County middle and high schools will get a few upgrades this year. “I’m believing if approved by DOE, we will be able to improve the quality of our classrooms and our air quality in our, in our schools. This summer we’re targeting our middle school and our high school, which are 50 to 70 years old,” said Kelly Wilmore, the superintendent of Grayson County Public Schools.