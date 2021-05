In recent days there has been a lot of talk about the main event of the latest episode of Dynamite, the famous Blood & Guts, which went to close the weekly episode of the AEW flagship show. In the contest that we saw airing on the TNT America screens, MJF and his Pinnacle beat Chris Jericho and his Inner Circle, at the end of one of the bloodiest matches in the history of All Elite Wrestling and in general in the recent history of the world pro-wrestling.