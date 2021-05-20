Madison BCycle & EatStreet Partnership!

The Springfield Recreation Department has arranged a diverse lineup of summer afternoon and end-of-summer camps with our private program partners Fashion First Workshops, TGA Premier Sports, Kiddies Kaleidoscope, Built By Me, and U.S. Sports Institute. See flyer below, or download at www.springfield-nj.us/recreation. Online registration is open for each of these camps via the individual websites of the private program partners. These camps are available to Chisholm Playground Camp morning campers and children not enrolled in Chisholm Playground Camp. Chisholm Playground Camp campers who are registered for afternoon camps (weeks #1-#8) will be offered an optional lunch at 12:30 pm supervised by the private program partner. Campers must provide their own lunch and drink. Campers will be accompanied from Chisholm Playground Camp to lunch. Questions? Contact the private program partners directly, or Erin McNany, Chisholm Playground Camp Director, at erin.mcnany@springfield-nj.us or (973) 912-2227.