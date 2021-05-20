newsbreak-logo
California State

Woman arrested after assaulting 3 at California school

By AP News
mymotherlode.com
 15 hours ago

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Students were evacuated from a Northern California classroom after a woman ran inside, punched a teacher and two students and began removing her clothes, police said Wednesday. Santa Rosa Police officers were sent to the Pivot Charter School after staff called to report that there...

