Most local families rationally choose how they spend the finite amount of money available to them. Public spending needs to follow suit. Boulder City has identified tens of millions of dollars of unfunded needs. Deferred extraordinary maintenance, vehicle and equipment replacements are costing taxpayers more in repairs than replacement. Money siphoned from those needs for discretionary, sparsely used recreational facilities indirectly translates into a tax increase. Other money must be taken from the public to pay for the bypassed capital projects deferred to an indefinite future and costing us more later.