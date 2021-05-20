newsbreak-logo
De Soto, MO

Van catches fire at BP gas station, damaging pumps

By Leader staff
myleaderpaper.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA van caught fire Tuesday afternoon (May 18) at the BP gas station on Hwy. 21 near Hwy. 110 north of De Soto, significantly damaging the van and some gas pumps. Fortunately, no one was injured, said John Scullin, spokesman for the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District. He said...

www.myleaderpaper.com
