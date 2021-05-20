Van catches fire at BP gas station, damaging pumps

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Back on the market at no fault of the seller's. Buyer's financing never came to fruition. This excellent 5.5 (+/-) acre property is located within the sought after Hillsboro school district and has a wonderful site to build your dream home. This property is not part of a subdivision with HOA. Located on the edge of the property is a single story home which could be utilized as a home or as a rental property. The home and the property is separated by a wet weather creek in the rear of the residence. Access to the acreage is located approximately a quarter mile from the residence. The home is currently rented and is a great way to accumulate extra income. The home and land have access to public water, natural gas, spectrum cable, and At&t. THE HOME IS SOLD AS IS AND HOME OWNER WILL DO NO REPAIRS.

Ranch home for sale in the Sunrise School District. This home features a large family room, a kitchen with a breakfast bar, a separate dining room, and the walkout basement features an additional large family room, and a possible 3rd bedroom, The exterior features a large level front yard, along with a wraparound porch that overlooks the backyard, and the home backs to trees/woods. This home features a large family room, a kitchen with a breakfast bar, a separate dining room, and the walkout basement features an additional large family room, and a possible 3rd bedroom, The exterior features a large level front yard, along with a wraparound porch that overlooks the backyard, and the home backs to trees/woods. 

Make your appointment today! 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home. Home has all new flooring, kitchen appliances and vanities. New landscaping wall. Home has a deck with very nice back yard and a privacy fence. Great location within walking distance to Vineland Elementary School. 

Walk-out basement has an additional family room as well. Well kept home offers over 3500 Sq.Ft total living space featuring large living with wood burning fireplace great for chilly nights, or open up the double French doors that lead to the deck overlooking the trees & woods! Be the perfect dinner host with your formal dining room AND eat-in kitchen with serving bar! Main floor laundry & main level has all new flooring! Whole interior has fresh paint too! Upper level consists of 4 large bedrooms, a full guest bath, also a nice master suite with full bath & walk-in closet. Partially finished walk-out lower level features open family room, sleeping area and a half bath. Lower level walks out to patio area and large deck! Home comes with 2 car oversized attached garage AND lower level 1.5 car tuck-under garage! Home sits on 3 water-view lots, with your own private GAZEBO that overlooks the Dam/Lake! Just a short walk to Lake Summerset Beach & picnic area.