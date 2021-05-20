newsbreak-logo
Eisenhower Fellowships names 2021-2022 Eisenhower Global Scholars

By PRWeb
Times Union
 18 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Strengthening its vibrant partnership with two prestigious European universities, Eisenhower Fellowships today named its 2021-2022 class of four Eisenhower Global Scholars. The unique program, inaugurated in 2020, harnesses the power and prestige of EF’s diverse global network of midcareer professionals to inspire, empower and connect...

www.timesunion.com
Green River, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Green River senior named 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School senior Jessica L. Petri is among those selected as 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars. U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona announced the 57th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars on Thursday, May 13. The honor recognizes 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields. The other scholar from Wyoming is Siler J. Weaver, a senior at Evanston High School.
Columbia, MOSt. Louis American

Landor awarded 2021 Kemper Fellowship

Antoinette M. Landor, an associate professor in the College of Human Environmental Sciences at the University of Missouri-Columbia, was recently awarded a 2021 William T. Kemper Fellowship for Teaching Excellence. College of Human Environmental Sciences Interim Dean Brenda Lohman and administrators surprised Landor by honoring her with the fellowship, which includes a $15,000 check. Kemper Fellowships are awarded to five outstanding teachers at the University of Missouri each year.
Collegesuga.edu

Arden Farr named a 2021 Knight-Hennessy Scholar

She will begin a master’s degree in international policy at Stanford University. University of Georgia senior Arden Farr, an Honors student from Memphis, Tennessee, has been selected for the fourth cohort of Knight-Hennessy Scholars, a global graduate-level program at Stanford University. Established in 2016, the Knight-Hennessy Scholars program provides full...
Collegesdrexel.edu

ELAM Program Names 2021-2022 Class of Fellows

The Hedwig van Ameringen Executive Leadership in Academic Medicine® (ELAM) Program for Women at Drexel University College of Medicine is pleased to announce the selection of its 2021–2022 class of fellows. ELAM® is the only longitudinal program in North America dedicated to preparing women for senior leadership roles in schools...
Allen County, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Homestead student named presidential scholar

Allen County has a new U.S. Presidential Scholar for the first time in three years. Kobe Chen of Homestead High School is among the 161 students recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields, the U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday. A Carmel High...
Salem, INsalemleader.com

Rotary selects Davidson as 2021-22 global scholar

Rotary Southern Indiana District 6580 has selected University of Southern Indiana graduating senior Cameron Davidson of Salem for its 2021-22 Global Grant Scholarship. The $40,000 award will help fund Cameron’s pursuit of a master’s degree in global and international studies from the University of Salamanca in Spain where he will focus on nationalism and conflict management.
Philadelphia, PAupenn.edu

Three Penn juniors named 2021 Udall Scholars

University of Pennsylvania juniors Marina Dauer, Benjamin May, and Jonathan Szeto, all in the College of Arts and Sciences, have been named 2021 Udall Scholars by the Udall Foundation. They are among 55 sophomores and juniors selected from 416 candidates nominated by 187 colleges and universities nationwide. Each is to be awarded as much as $7,000 and is recognized for leadership, public service, and commitment to issues related to Native American nations or to the environment.
Brookdale, NJbrookdalecc.edu

Global Citizenship Distinction Scholars Announced

Brookdale is celebrating with Dr. Thomas Berke, Dr. Terry Konn, and Professor Howard Miller who were recently honored for founding the Global Citizenship Distinction (GCD). “We dared the faculty to get the students to care,” Konn said. “This idea has evolved into several ideas and several other clubs on campus that are now involved in globally related activities. It is not just their focus on women or the environment; most clubs are thinking globally. This concept has expanded.” These founding faculty are proudest that global citizenship has become increasingly integrated at Brookdale. Through the hard work of Janice Thomas, Director of the International Education Center (IEC) and Professor Kelsey Maki, the faculty liaison to IEC for the last six years, and all the faculty members involved, the Global Citizenship Project thrives. For ten years, GCD students who met specific criteria and engaged in globally focused course curricular and co-curricular activities can earn Global Citizenship Distinction (GCD) at graduation, which is the highest GCP honor for our students. Today, the Global Citizenship Project is embraced by the staff, community, faculty, and students at Brookdale, as GCP offers over thirty globally enhanced classes representing all academic institutes. “We have reached a point of internationalizing our campus and our curriculum, and our activities. I think we should be very proud of that across the nation,” said Konn. “The GCP is really in the DNA of Brookdale now,” said Thomas.
Charitieslocusmag.com

2021 Guggenheim Fellowships

Author Alexander Chee and translator Edward Gauvin are among the 2021 Guggenheim Fellows, announced by the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation. Fellowships were awarded to 184 recipients across 49 fields of study “on the basis of prior achievement and exceptional promise.”. The Foundation was started in 1925 and has awarded...
TennisCaledonian Record-News

Profile Names Top Scholars

Profile School announced this year’s valedictorian is Elizabeth Durnin Lawton and the salutatorian is Max Heintz Ritter. Durnin Lawton is the daughter of Janel Lawton of Franconia and Shad Lawton of Sugar Hill. She has served as her class president and has represented her class on the student council all four years of high school. She has also been National Honors Society President for the past two years.
Miami, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

Miami Student Named 2021 Bezos Scholar

Today, the Bezos Scholars Program (BSP) is proud to announce School for Advanced Studies North student Flavia Nunez and educator Michele Mar as part of the 2021 Scholars cohort. The Bezos Scholars Program inspires and challenges young people to address issues they are passionate about in their communities. Flavia is...
San Francisco, CAuchastings.edu

Dulce Rodas Named La Raza’s 2021 Jeanette M. Acosta Scholar

UC Hastings La Raza Law Student Association (LRLSA) announced that 1L Dulce Rodas has been named the 2021 recipient of the Jeanette M. Acosta Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship, which comes with an award of $4,200, honors UC Hastings alumna Jeanette Acosta ’16, who rose to national prominence as an advocate for access to preventive health care for women of color. She died in 2017 after a year-long battle with cervical cancer.
Hemet, CAValley News

Hemet senior named Gates Scholar

Western Center Academy senior Byron Gonzalez is one of 300 outstanding students nationwide chosen to receive The Gates Scholarship from nearly 35,000 applicants. He was at his part-time job at Little Caesars Pizza when he got the news from the Gates Foundation. “I checked my phone on break and then I looked at my emails. I thought I was dreaming so I ran to the bathroom to scream and jump,” he said. “I told my mom on her birthday as a surprise so it was nice to see her shock knowing that my parents will not have to pay for anything. I was always stressed about that but now I am living the dream.” The email said that in addition to funding the undergraduate education for the Class of 2021 Gates Scholars, the scholarship will help students continue to hone their leadership skil.
Powell, OHDelaware Gazette

Powell resident named Goldwater Scholar

ATHENS, Ohio — When Nicole Hess was a freshman at Ohio University, she was looking for a research project that was more human-focused. After discussing with her advisor, Dr. Soichi Tanda, he invited her to join his lab to conduct research on hearing loss. Hess, a Honors Tutorial College junior...
Hall County, GAaccesswdun.com

Maynard, Castellanos named 2021 Davis Scholars

Educators from Johnson High School and Cherokee Bluff Middle School have been named the 2021 Davis Scholars for the Hall County School District. Katie Maynard, who teaches Geometry at Johnson High School, is pursuing a Master’s Degree in Math Education at Georgia State University. Adolfo Castellanos, a 7th Grade Language Arts teacher at Cherokee Bluff Middle School, is pursuing a Specialist Degree in Curriculum and Instruction through Piedmont University. Both educators will receive $500 scholarship awards toward the pursuit of their advanced degrees.
