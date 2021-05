Tonight's softball contest between Maine-Endwell and Union-Endicott ultimately came down to a pitchers duel between M-Es Olivia Lewis and U-Es Kendra Lee. Lewis earned herself 17 strikeouts in the win over the Tigers, in which she held on to a perfect game heading into the 7th inning, U-Es Lee had 7 strikeouts herself throughout the game. The Spartans struck early on notching their two runs within the first four innings, while U-E broke Lewis' streak in the 7th inning to bring in a run and cut the deficit in half. Lewis would strike out the final batter and leave two Tigers stranded to give M-E the 2-1 victory.