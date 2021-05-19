School districts prep for summer learning programs

DULUTH, MN-- In past years, many kids spent summer at the beach. Summer 2021 could look a little different with kids headed back to class, making up for lost time. "This year more than ever, it's going to be really important. We have several students who are credit deficient," said Anthony Bonds, Assistant Superintendent of Duluth Schools. "They haven't had the chance to have the same experience they would have if they were in the building."