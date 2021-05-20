newsbreak-logo
Riverside, CA

Los Angeles-Orange County last for new-home lots. Inland Empire No. 16

By Jonathan Lansner
Riverside Press Enterprise
“Survey says” looks at various rankings and scorecards judging geographic locations, noting that these grades are best seen as a mix of art and data. Buzz: Frustrated Southern California house hunters, don’t expect homebuilders to offer much help with your limited choices any time soon. Los Angeles and Orange County builders have the nation’s thinnest supply of lots to build on; the Inland Empire is middle-of-the-pack.

