newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Woman arrested after assaulting 3 at California school

Middletown Press
 16 hours ago

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Students were evacuated from a Northern California classroom after a woman ran inside, punched a teacher and two students and began removing her clothes, police said Wednesday. Santa Rosa Police officers were sent to the Pivot Charter School after staff called to report that there...

www.middletownpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Santa Rosa, CA
Crime & Safety
Santa Rosa, CA
Government
Local
California Education
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Rosa, CA
Education
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Teacher Jail#Campus Police#Calif#Northern California#Ap#Santa Rosa Police#The Pivot Charter School#School Staff#Classroom#Students#Sgt Christopher Mahurin#Clothes#Desks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Windsor, CAksro.com

Woman Arrested for Purse Theft in Windsor

A Santa Rosa woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a purse from a shopping cart in Windsor. The sheriff’s office reports that on May 9th, an elderly woman had her purse stolen inside a retail store. The female suspect, later identified as Yuridia Hernandez, was confronted by another customer. Hernandez tossed the purse but left with the victim’s wallet. As the deputy took the report, the victim received a notification on her cellphone that one of her credit cards had recently been used at a business in Santa Rosa. After obtaining surveillance video from that business, Deputies were able to arrest Hernandez on May 13th. They found the stolen credit cards and personal identifying cards of the victim in her possession. Officers also found additional stolen items, including credit cards and checks, belonging to other victims.
California Stateswiowanewssource.com

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
California Statenewsantaana.com

Face masks are still required in Calif. until June 15

The California Department of Public Health announced today that masks will still be required until June 15, when the State is expected to end most pandemic restrictions. Read more from the State Secretary of Health and Human Services:. https://www.chhs.ca.gov/blog/2021/05/17/statement-from-chhs-secretary-dr-mark-ghaly-on-mask-guidance/. The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
California StatePosted by
Sara A. Carter

California sticks to strict mask mandate as nationwide deaths plummet

The state of California will maintain its current mask mandate, requiring that all Californians, vaccinated or otherwise, wear masks indoors. This mandate will last until June 15, as planned. Vaccinated residents can remove their masks outdoors, unless at a sporting event or concert. This comes after the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention announced that vaccinated persons are no longer required to wear masks.
California Stateksro.com

California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today’s announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.
California Statemynewsla.com

California To Wait Until June 15 to Ditch COVID-19 Mask Requirement

California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus-related restrictions if current positive trends continue. “On June 15, California...