Faulkner County, AR

Flash Flood Warning issued for Faulkner, Grant, Perry, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

weather.gov
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Faulkner; Grant; Perry; Pulaski; Saline FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN FAULKNER, NORTHWESTERN GRANT, EASTERN PERRY, NORTHWESTERN PULASKI AND CENTRAL SALINE COUNTIES At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated showers becoming more scattered in the warned area. Any thunderstorms were isolated. The radar estimated one to two inches of rain in portions of southern Saline and northern Grant Counties between Benton and Prattsville. While downpours are becoming more hit and miss, if there is any flash flooding, it will take some time for high water to runoff. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Little Rock, Conway, Benton, West Little Rock, Maumelle, Bryant, Sheridan, Perryville, Southwest Little Rock, Haskell, Shannon Hills, Mayflower, Traskwood, Tull, Perry, Houston, Salem in Saline County, Chenal Valley, Pinnacle Mountain State Park and Otter Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov
Perry County, ARweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Perry The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Garland County in central Arkansas Perry County in central Arkansas Northwestern Pulaski County in central Arkansas Northwestern Saline County in central Arkansas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 939 AM CDT, the public reported high water in area creeks across the advisory area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional light to moderate rain will continue over the next few hours. * Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hot Springs Village, Perryville, Perry, Adona, Houston, Williams Junction, Jessieville, Wye Mountain, Little Italy, Roland in Pulaski County, Bigelow, Casa, Aplin, Fourche, Antioch in Perry County, Long Mountain, Reform, Deberrie, Thornburg and Cherry Hill in Perry County.
Garland County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garland, Perry, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 11:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Garland; Perry; Pulaski; Saline SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PERRY NORTHEASTERN GARLAND...NORTHWESTERN SALINE AND WEST CENTRAL PULASKI COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM CDT At 128 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Jessieville, or near Hot Springs Village, moving east at 45 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hot Springs Village... Jessieville Williams Junction... Avilla Antioch in Perry County... Paron Hamilton... Thornburg Bland... Mountain Valley Reform... Congo
Grant County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Jefferson, Lonoke, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and flash flooding may occur. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant; Jefferson; Lonoke; Pulaski; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LONOKE...NORTHEASTERN GRANT...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN SALINE AND SOUTHEASTERN PULASKI COUNTIES At 437 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near East End, or 11 miles southeast of Bryant, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pine Bluff... England Wrightsville... Redfield Keo... Cane Creek Ironton... Pine Bluff Arsenal Estes... Warbritton East End... Orion Hensley Island... Coy Sherrill... Tucker Pastoria... Wright Tomberlin... Lock and Dam 5 Park This includes Interstate 530 between mile markers 6 and 28. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cleburne County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleburne, Faulkner, Van Buren, White by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 14:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and flash flooding may occur. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cleburne; Faulkner; Van Buren; White A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN VAN BUREN...SOUTHERN CLEBURNE...NORTHEASTERN FAULKNER AND WESTERN WHITE COUNTIES At 230 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rose Bud, or 14 miles south of Heber Springs, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Searcy... Heber Springs Greenbrier... Quitman Guy... Pangburn Rose Bud... Enola Twin Groves... Mount Vernon Crosby... Gravel Hill Fairbanks... Woolly Hollow State Park McRae... Garner Letona... Albion Antioch in White County... Barney This includes US Highway 67 between mile markers 34 and 37. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cleburne County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cleburne, Faulkner, Van Buren, White by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and flash flooding may occur. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cleburne; Faulkner; Van Buren; White A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN VAN BUREN...SOUTHERN CLEBURNE...NORTHEASTERN FAULKNER AND WESTERN WHITE COUNTIES At 230 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rose Bud, or 14 miles south of Heber Springs, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Searcy... Heber Springs Greenbrier... Quitman Guy... Pangburn Rose Bud... Enola Twin Groves... Mount Vernon Crosby... Gravel Hill Fairbanks... Woolly Hollow State Park McRae... Garner Letona... Albion Antioch in White County... Barney This includes US Highway 67 between mile markers 34 and 37. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lonoke County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lonoke, Prairie, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 15:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lonoke; Prairie; Pulaski SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PRAIRIE NORTHWESTERN LONOKE AND NORTHEASTERN PULASKI COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 403 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Little Rock AFB, moving east at 30 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Jacksonville... Cabot Little Rock AFB... Ward Austin in Lonoke County... Thurman Old Austin... Parnell Sylvania... Olmstead Gibson... Macon Butlerville... Hickory Plains Woodlawn... Fairview in Lonoke County Cato A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Arkansas.
Pulaski County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and flash flooding may occur. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pulaski A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LONOKE...NORTHEASTERN GRANT...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN SALINE AND SOUTHEASTERN PULASKI COUNTIES At 448 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Orion, or 15 miles northeast of Sheridan, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pine Bluff... England Redfield... Cane Creek Pine Bluff Arsenal... Warbritton Orion... Hensley Island Coy... Sherrill Tucker... Pastoria Wright... Tomberlin Lock and Dam 5 Park... Kearney Tar Camp Park... Woodson Dexter... F.B. Baugh Recreation Area This includes Interstate 530 between mile markers 12 and 28. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Grant County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, Hot Spring by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Grant; Hot Spring SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL GRANT AND SOUTHEASTERN HOT SPRING COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 503 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Poyen, or 8 miles southeast of Malvern, moving east at 40 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sheridan... Leola Prattsville... Poyen Thiel... Jenkins Ferry State Park Dogwood... Lono Cross Roads in Grant County... Slabtown Center Grove... Brush Creek Millerville A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central and southwestern Arkansas.
Cleburne County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleburne, Conway, Faulkner, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cleburne; Conway; Faulkner; Perry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN PERRY...SOUTHWESTERN CLEBURNE...FAULKNER AND SOUTHEASTERN CONWAY COUNTIES UNTIL 745 AM CDT At 713 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wooster, or 8 miles north of Conway, moving east at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Conway... Greenbrier Vilonia... Wooster Quitman... Guy Enola... Twin Groves Menifee... Mount Vernon Mallet Town... Pickles Gap Springhill... Woolly Hollow State Park Toad Suck... Springfield Plumerville... Holland Barney... Hamlet
Clark County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Cleveland, Dallas, Grant, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Cleveland; Dallas; Grant; Ouachita SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CLEVELAND SOUTHEASTERN CLARK...SOUTHWESTERN GRANT...DALLAS AND NORTHWESTERN OUACHITA COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 314 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Whelen Springs, or 10 miles east of Prescott, moving northeast at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Gurdon... Leola Sparkman... Carthage Whelen Springs... Beirne Dogwood... Jenkins Ferry State Park Princeton... Tulip Manning... Ouachita Reader... Vaden Bunn... Willow Pine Grove... Dalark A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central, southeastern and southwestern Arkansas.
Conway County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Conway, Faulkner, Garland, Hot Spring, Perry, Pope, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 02:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Conway; Faulkner; Garland; Hot Spring; Perry; Pope; Pulaski; Saline The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Perry County in central Arkansas Western Faulkner County in central Arkansas Conway County in central Arkansas Southeastern Garland County in central Arkansas Saline County in central Arkansas North central Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas Central Pulaski County in central Arkansas Southeastern Pope County in central Arkansas * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 202 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Perryville to 8 miles south of Williams Junction to near Rockport, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. An automated station in Hot Springs recently recorded a 71 mph wind gust. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Little Rock... North Little Rock Conway... Benton West Little Rock... Maumelle Bryant... Hot Springs Village Morrilton... Perryville Southwest Little Rock... Haskell Shannon Hills... Mayflower Wooster... Oppelo Menifee... Perry Adona... Houston This includes the following highways Interstate 30 between mile markers 107 and 134. Interstate 40 between mile markers 99 and 151. Interstate 430 between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 630 between mile markers 3 and 7. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Garland County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garland, Montgomery, Perry, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 01:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garland; Montgomery; Perry; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PERRY...NORTHWESTERN GARLAND...NORTHWESTERN SALINE AND EASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 138 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Ouachita State Park, or 16 miles northwest of Hot Springs, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hot Springs Village... Jessieville Lake Ouachita State Park... Avant Lena Landing Rec Area... Hamilton Mt Tabor... Hollis Mountain Valley HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Conway County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Conway, Perry, Pope, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 23:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Conway; Perry; Pope; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Perry County in central Arkansas Conway County in central Arkansas East central Yell County in central Arkansas Southeastern Pope County in central Arkansas * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1152 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Russellville to 6 miles west of Carden Bottoms to near Ola, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Russellville... Morrilton Atkins... Pottsville Oppelo... Menifee Bethlehem... Sequoya Park Hill Creek... Carden Bottoms Happy Bend... Solgohachia Catholic Point... Hattieville Middleton... Petit Jean State Park Lanty... Galla Creek WMA St. Vincent... Blick This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 84 and 116. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Garland County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garland, Montgomery, Perry, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garland; Montgomery; Perry; Saline A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PERRY...NORTHWESTERN GARLAND...NORTHWESTERN SALINE AND EASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 138 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Ouachita State Park, or 16 miles northwest of Hot Springs, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hot Springs Village... Jessieville Lake Ouachita State Park... Avant Lena Landing Rec Area... Hamilton Mt Tabor... Hollis Mountain Valley HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Conway County, ARweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Conway, Perry, Pope, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Conway; Perry; Pope; Yell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PERRY...CONWAY...EAST CENTRAL YELL AND SOUTHEASTERN POPE COUNTIES At 1209 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Jerusalem to near Happy Bend to near Adona, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Russellville... Morrilton Atkins... Pottsville Oppelo... Menifee Bethlehem... Sequoya Park Hill Creek... Carden Bottoms Happy Bend... Solgohachia Catholic Point... Hattieville Middleton... Petit Jean State Park Lanty... Galla Creek WMA St. Vincent... Blick This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 84 and 116. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Faulkner County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Faulkner, Jackson, Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-29 03:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-29 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Faulkner; Jackson; Prairie; White; Woodruff SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WOODRUFF...NORTHEASTERN PRAIRIE...SOUTHERN JACKSON...EAST CENTRAL FAULKNER AND WHITE COUNTIES UNTIL 430 AM CDT At 349 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Steprock to near Vilonia. Movement was east at 50 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Searcy... Augusta Beebe... Vilonia Bald Knob... Judsonia Kensett... Higginson Patterson... Russell West Point... Tupelo Hunter... Algoa McCrory... Crosby McFadden... Pryor Hurricane Lake WMA... Gravel Hill A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for central Arkansas.
