Flash Flood Warning issued for Faulkner, Grant, Perry, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Faulkner; Grant; Perry; Pulaski; Saline FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN FAULKNER, NORTHWESTERN GRANT, EASTERN PERRY, NORTHWESTERN PULASKI AND CENTRAL SALINE COUNTIES At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated showers becoming more scattered in the warned area. Any thunderstorms were isolated. The radar estimated one to two inches of rain in portions of southern Saline and northern Grant Counties between Benton and Prattsville. While downpours are becoming more hit and miss, if there is any flash flooding, it will take some time for high water to runoff. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Little Rock, Conway, Benton, West Little Rock, Maumelle, Bryant, Sheridan, Perryville, Southwest Little Rock, Haskell, Shannon Hills, Mayflower, Traskwood, Tull, Perry, Houston, Salem in Saline County, Chenal Valley, Pinnacle Mountain State Park and Otter Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED