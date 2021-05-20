Flood Advisory issued for Crockett by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Crockett The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Crockett County in west central Texas South Central Irion County in west central Texas * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 720 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall is expected, with localized higher amounts possible. This will result in minor flooding of low lying areas, low water crossings, and roadways. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Crockett and South Central Irion Counties