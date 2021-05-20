newsbreak-logo
Crockett County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Crockett by NWS

 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Crockett The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Crockett County in west central Texas South Central Irion County in west central Texas * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 720 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall is expected, with localized higher amounts possible. This will result in minor flooding of low lying areas, low water crossings, and roadways. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Crockett and South Central Irion Counties

Special Weather Statement issued for Crockett, Irion, Schleicher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crockett; Irion; Schleicher SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SCHLEICHER SOUTHWESTERN TOM GREEN...NORTHEASTERN CROCKETT AND SOUTHEASTERN IRION COUNTIES UNTIL 1115 AM CDT At 1037 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over mainly rural areas of Crockett and Schleicher counties , moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Schleicher, southwestern Tom Green, northeastern Crockett and southeastern Irion Counties, including the following locations... Us- 190 Near The Crockett- Sutton County Line, The Intersection Of Ranch Road 1828 And Ranch Road 915 and The Intersection Of Us 190 And Highway 163.