Cameron County, TX

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding is expected, with water reaching or pushing into the dunes on South Padre Island. Vehicles, except those with four wheel drive and high wheel bases, will be unable to be driven on the beach. This includes locations north of Public Beach Access #3. Minor to moderate beach erosion is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave runup at South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beaches may reach the dunes.

Willacy County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Willacy, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Willacy; Inland Willacy SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1105 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Port Mansfield Chamber Of Commerce, or near Port Mansfield, moving northeast at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Very heavy rainfall with rainfall rates over 2 inches per hours. Locations impacted include Port Mansfield, Port Mansfield Chamber Of Commerce and Port Mansfield Airport.
Cameron County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy HEAVY RAIN POTENTIAL THIS AFTERNOON A persistent thunderstorm complex located over the Laguna Madre the Lower Texas coastal waters near Port Mansfield has been slowly increasing in coverage and propagating slowly southward through the morning. Moderate southerly flow pumping copious amounts of tropical moisture is fueling these thunderstorms. Rainfall rates of over 2 inches per hour have been detected by doppler radar with locations in Kenedy county seeing estimated amounts up to 3 inches and areas over Laguna Madre near Port Mansfield over 5 inches. Showers and thunderstorms are beginning to develop over portions of Willacy and Cameron Counties in response to the the southward propagating thunderstorm complex and the rich moisture southerly flow. The thunderstorms will be slow to move and will produce very heavy rainfall which may produce localized to areas of flooding this afternoon. A flash flood watch may need if the thunderstorm coverage continues to increase. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for further updates.
Cameron County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Cameron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CAMERON COUNTY At 1247 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Holly Beach, or 8 miles southeast of Arroyo City, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Cameron County. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Cameron County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Cameron County in Deep South Texas * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1241 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Holly Beach, or 8 miles southeast of Arroyo City, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Cameron County. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Hidalgo County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hidalgo; Willacy THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL HIDALGO AND NORTHWESTERN WILLACY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM CDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Brownsville. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southeast Hidalgo County...northwest Cameron County and Willact County.
Hidalgo County, TX

Tornado Warning issued for Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Brownsville. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hidalgo; Willacy The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Hidalgo County in Deep South Texas Northwestern Willacy County in Deep South Texas * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 130 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lasara Elementary School, or over Lasara, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Lyford, Lyford High School, Lyford Elementary School and Lyford City Hall around 135 PM CDT. Raymondville, Reber Memorial Library, Raymondville Fire Station, Raymondville Police Department, Raymondville High School and Raymondville Golf Course around 140 PM CDT. Yturria around 145 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Los Angeles Subdivision, Hargill Reservoir, Ranchette Estates and Stockholm. This includes the following highways Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 43 and 51. US Highway 77 between mile markers 760 and 762. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Brownsville, TX

Flood advisories remain in effect

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a flood advisory for west central Cameron County, southeastern Hidalgo County and southwestern Willacy County. The advisory will last until Saturday, May 15 at 2:45 p.m. Can't see the video? Click here. According to the NWS, some locations that will experience flooding...
Brownsville, TX
The Brownsville Herald

Rain dents drought but more expected

Heavier than expected rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday over the Rio Grande Valley knocked down the region’s drought category a whole level, from “moderate to exceptional” to “abnormally dry to moderate.”. The precipitation isn’t reflected in today’s (May 13) updated U.S. Drought Monitor report, since the cut-off date for this...