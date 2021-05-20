Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding is expected, with water reaching or pushing into the dunes on South Padre Island. Vehicles, except those with four wheel drive and high wheel bases, will be unable to be driven on the beach. This includes locations north of Public Beach Access #3. Minor to moderate beach erosion is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave runup at South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beaches may reach the dunes.alerts.weather.gov