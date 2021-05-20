Special Weather Statement issued for North Big Horn Basin, Southeast Big Horn Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 14:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Brief heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: North Big Horn Basin; Southeast Big Horn Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BIG HORN AND NORTHWESTERN WASHAKIE COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 620 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Wyoming Boys School, or 14 miles west of Worland, moving northeast at 45 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Manderson around 645 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Washakie County Fairgrounds.