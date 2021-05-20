Tornado Warning issued for Steele, Waseca by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Steele; Waseca The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Steele County in south central Minnesota Northeastern Waseca County in south central Minnesota * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 720 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles west of Owatonna, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Steele and northeastern Waseca Counties, including the following locations... Deerfield. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN