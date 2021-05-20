newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Steele County, MN

Tornado Warning issued for Steele, Waseca by NWS

weather.gov
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Steele; Waseca The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Steele County in south central Minnesota Northeastern Waseca County in south central Minnesota * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 720 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles west of Owatonna, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Steele and northeastern Waseca Counties, including the following locations... Deerfield. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owatonna, MN
State
Minnesota State
County
Steele County, MN
County
Waseca County, MN
City
Waseca, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather#Weather Radar#The Twin Cities#Target Area#Tree Damage#Flying Debris#Immediate Severity#Shelter#Deerfield#Roofs#Vehicles#Outdoors#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Anoka County, MNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anoka, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Chisago, Dakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anoka; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Chisago; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Nicollet; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Steele; Swift; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of dense fog have developed this morning across parts of west central Minnesota, southern Minnesota, central Minnesota, and west central Wisconsin. This locally dense fog will reduce visibility at times to a quarter mile or less through the mid morning. Motorists are advised to prepared for visibilities changing quickly over short distances, slow down and leave extra distance between vehicles as needed, and use low beam headlights.
Freeborn County, MNweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Freeborn, Goodhue, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Freeborn; Goodhue; Steele FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties. In Minnesota, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.