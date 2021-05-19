North Carolina-Based Agency Wins 11 Top Honors With the 15th Annual Hermes Creative Awards

Weber Shandwick was recognized as Canadian Agency of the Year at PRovoke’s 2021 North America SABRE Awards, held in a virtual ceremony Tuesday night. With clients, the agency also earned top honors across eight total categories, the most of any agency, including the Platinum SABRE Award for Best in Show for its work on the Shoppable Girls campaign with Covenant House in Canada, and #5 finalist for Best in Show for the “Go Near: Celebrating Local Travel Only On Airbnb” campaign with Airbnb.