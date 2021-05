WATCH ABOVE: New documents suggest residents of long-term care homes were dying of causes other than COVID-19 during outbreaks last year. As Caryn Lieberman reports, the military is pointing to deaths resulting from dehydration and malnourishment, as well as from COVID-19. In addition to deaths fromCOVID-19, residents at two long-term care homes in the Toronto area died of dehydration and neglect during outbreaks last spring, newly-obtained Canadian military documents reveal.