Local Virginia Hyundai Dealer Running Financing Specials on Select New, Certified Pre-owned Models

J.R. Amantea, Michael Yager, and Chandler Briscoe have launched an innovative new app-based online auction that will bring the old school auction into the modern tech era. Collector’s Xchange is an exciting new mobile platform created with the goal of appealing to the current and next generation of car collectors. Launched on April 27, 2021, CX allows bidders interested in establishing or building a collection the opportunity to do so directly from their mobile phone or computer. The first ever mobile-native app and accompanying online site is focused on offering exceptional vehicles and is kicking off the new platform with a hand-picked 1992 Ferrari 348 TB with less than 8,000 miles.