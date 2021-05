ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Every Thursday morning, at 6 a.m., 9-year-old Luke Cox gets excited about his favorite day of the week: trash collection day. With help from his dad, Scott, Luke has become quite the pro at collecting trash and recycling. During the pandemic, the two would wake up before sunrise, collect garbage and recycling, roll out their neighbor’s trash cans, and follow the pick-up crew as they worked.