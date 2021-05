While the upheaval caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been felt by just about every generation, one particular group has had to confront a more challenging type of new world. Much of Generation Z — identified as those born between 1997 and 2012 with an age range of 16 and 24 by Pew Research Center — has had to enter the job market for the very first time amid an unprecedented economic recession due to the pandemic. While Millennials have been coined the most racially and ethnically diverse generation, Pew Research Center noted that Gen Z has proven to be even more diverse, even having taken shape to become the best-educated generation yet.