Kunal Kumar, an exceptional senior at Morris Hills High School in Denville, has been recognized as one of the country’s most outstanding high school leaders by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation and has been awarded a $20,000 college scholarship. As a member of the 33rd class of Coca-Cola Scholars, Kunal Kumar not only exemplifies superior leadership, service, and academics Kunal Kumar is a change agent, positively affecting others in the community. Kunal Kumar is one of 150 selected from 99,403 applicants from across the country to receive this scholarship.