Google Play will let you purchase short-term access to paid content in apps

The first day of I/O 2021 was a showcase of major changes that Google has in the pipeline, ranging from Android 12 and a revived Wear OS to security enhancements and futuristic Google Assistant upgrades. But there’s a lot more information that is slowly trickling down as developer-focused sessions proceed. Among them are a few changes coming to the payments system on Google Play, and how developers distribute and monetize their apps and services, especially when it comes to microtransactions.