To follow up and get our future kindergarteners to our building, we are hosting an outdoor walking parade to celebrate our in-coming students on Thursday, May 20 (with a rain date of Tuesday, May 25). This “parade” will be open-house style and outdoors. Parents and in-coming kindergarteners are welcome to come anytime between 5-8 p.m. Please park in the main parking lot, and proceed to the grassy area on the south side of the building.