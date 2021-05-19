newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shares Mindset With His Dad’s Legacy

By Andrew Holleran
msn.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been more than 20 years since Dale Earnhardt passed away. The legendary NASCAR driver died following a crash at the Daytona 500 in February 2001. Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently opened up about his father’s legacy and what it means to him. The 46-year-old semi-retired driver spoke on the latest...

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Lindsay Czarniak
Person
Dale Earnhardt
Person
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legacy#Daytona 500#The Athlete Podcast#Dariusrucker#Ftw#Shares Mindset#Nascar History#Dalejr#Lindsayczarniak#Tv#Crash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Unilever Honor 9/11 Victims with No. 8 United for America Chevrolet at Richmond

Never forget. That was the vow made by Americans following the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. JR Motorsports and long-time partner Unilever are standing united in that promise. Today, through a video release, JRM revealed Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 2021 return to the No. 8 Chevrolet will come in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 11 - the 20th Anniversary of the terror attacks - where the NASCAR Hall of Famer will drive a special United for America paint scheme honoring the victims of 9/11.
MotorsportsPosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Will Honor 9/11 Victims at Xfinity Series Start

Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced his semi-retirement in 2017. However, each year since then he’s been appearing in a single Xfinity Series race. It has finally been announced which race the NASCAR legend will participate in this year. He will be racing at the Richmond Raceway in the Go Bowling 250. The day of the race happens to be on September 11 at 2:30 p.m. ET. In order to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11, Earnhardt will be yielding a special new paint scheme on his No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet.
Darlington, SCtelegraphherald.com

Sports briefs: Allgaier beats teammate, Earnhardt Jr. paces Xfinity field

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. took his late father’s newly restored Chevy Nova out for a spin on Darlington Raceway’s throwback weekend to pace the field before the Xfinity Series race Saturday. Then his JR Motorsports drivers did their part to honor the NASCAR legacy of their owner’s family. Justin Allgaier held off teammate Josh Berry in overtime to win the Xfinity event at Darlington, becoming two of three JR Motorsports racers to finish in the top six. A fourth JRM driver, Noah Gragson, had crossed the finish line fourth and appeared to win a $100,000 bonus. But he was disqualified after his car failed inspection and he dropped to 40th, last in the field. “Obviously, Dale’s history in this sport, Dale Jr.’s history in this sport, runs extremely deep,” Allgaier said. To win this race in that atmosphere, he said, “I don’t know if you can describe those emotions.” Allgaier didn’t move in front until the final 10 laps, when he passed Berry for the lead. Then the race’s eighth and final caution five laps later set up the two-lap overtime shootout that Allgaier claimed for his first win at the track nicknamed “Too Tough To Tame.” BASEBALL.
Advocacygmauthority.com

1998 Chevy Corvette Donated To NCM Honors Dale Earnhardt: Video

A 1998 Chevy Corvette that was donated to the National Corvette Museum during the recent 2021 NCM Bash pays tribute to late NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt. This Nassau Blue Chevy Corvette was donated to the NCM by Jack and Dor DeLong, who purchased the car brand new in 1997. The DeLongs later drove their C5 to the NCM’s fifth-anniversary celebration in 1999, waking up early so they could be the second car in line to get into the NCM grounds on the day of the event. Jack says attending this event “opened their eyes to what the museum could be for them,” and kickstarted a close relationship with the facility. Since then, the DeLongs have donated two C4 Corvettes to the museum and have now donated a third vehicle in the way of their one-owner C5.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Dale Jr. to continue role in historic Earnhardt streak

A Dale Earnhardt Jr. return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series this year is slated to play a role in the Earnhardt name being in NASCAR for 47 straight years. Since retiring from full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition at the end of the 2017 season, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has still competed in one NASCAR race per year in the Xfinity Series driving for JR Motorsports, the team he co-owns.
MotorsportsHenry County Daily Herald

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to race on 9/11 anniversary

Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced Tuesday that his annual NASCAR Xfinity Series start will take place on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The Go Bowling 250 is scheduled for Sept. 11 at 2:30 p.m. ET at Richmond Raceway. Earnhardt's No. 8 Chevrolet will sport a blue-and-white "United for...
Dover, DEESPN

Dethroning the King: Hendrick set to become NASCAR's best

DOVER, Del. --  Hendrick Motorsports has a mission to dethrone The King. Larson has spent mere months on the job driving for Rick Hendrick, and promptly learned how seriously the team owner took his passion for catching Petty Enterprises -- anchored, of course, for years by Richard Petty -- on NASCARs career list for most wins by one organization in the Cup Series.
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

Ryan Newman keeps his Daytona crash car

The NASCAR driver’s garage stores the car that “saved” his life. Ryan Newman’s 2020 Daytona 500 car is shown in pristine condition above, for qualifying. But, the machine left the track in a mangled mess without a single straight piece on it. The 2020 Daytona 500 ended in a horrific...
Motorsportsmrn.com

NASCAR Salutes kicks off

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – As part of the annual NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola initiative, the NASCAR industry will honor United States Armed Forces heroes and their families throughout Military Appreciation Month, beginning this weekend at Kansas Speedway. Now in its seventh year, NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola begins for...
Burnside, KYfalmouthoutlook.com

Moran takes Jackie Boggs Memorial, Dale Jr. to race Xfinity at Richmond

Florence Speedway held their Fan Appreciation night last weekend. In the Late Models Devin Gilpin took the flag with Austyn Mills finishing second. Bryan Barber took first in he modified with Trent Green finishing second. In the Crate Late Models Trent Green came in first followed by Josh Dietz. Atomic...
Talladega, ALkickinthetires.net

Keselowski steals Pro Invitational win at virtual Talladega

2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski snatched the lead on the final restart to win the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series GEICO 70 at the virtual Talladega Superspeedway. Domination. Keselowski ran inside the top-10 for much of the 70-lap race in his virtual No. 2 MoneyLion Ford Mustang. The...
Washington StatePosted by
Washington Football Team on FanNation

NASCAR Fan Jamin Davis Follows In Coach Gibbs' Washington Footsteps

The Washington Football Team hopes that Joe Gibbs someday becomes just the second-most famous guy connected to both The Football Team and NASCAR. As it stands, legendary coach Joe Gibbs, the owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, is most obviously associated with NASCAR in D.C. But here comes former Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis, taken with the 19th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft ... and here comes support from NASCAR nation for the rookie.
Motorsportshendrickmotorsports.com

Ives details surprising career path on ‘Dale Jr. Download’

CONCORD, N.C. -- Over the past couple of years, Greg Ives’ name has become synonymous with Hendrick Motorsports. The crew chief of the No. 48 team quietly, yet steadily has worked his way up the ladder to sit atop the pit box of one of the most recognizable car numbers in the NASCAR Cup Series.