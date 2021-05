In 2020, Houston Dynamo finished at the bottom of the Western Conference with a record of 4-9-10. They weren’t good in Tab Ramos’ first year in charge. And many of the preseason predictions argued that they would continue to be bad this year. Ownership in Houston has been slow to invest in high-end DPs – gone are Alberth Elis and Mauro Manotas and in have come some familiar MLS journeymen. But they’re not difference makers. The roster suggests that they just don’t have the players to be consistently dangerous.