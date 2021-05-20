newsbreak-logo
Bellingham, WA

Bellingham bus rider stabs other passenger

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 15 hours ago
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — According to Bellingham police, a woman riding a bus in Bellingham became angry the bus was not heading downtown and stabbed another passenger four times on Tuesday.

Police said, LaKisha Bolden, 44, became so angry with the bus driver that once he made an unscheduled stop to let her off, she pulled out a 4-inch knife and attacked another rider.

The woman who was attacked fought back and was able to flee the stopped bus to safety.

After the rest of the passengers and bus driver safely made it off the bus, Bolden remained alone on the bus with her knife.

When Bellingham police arrived on the scene, they disabled the bus to prevent Bolden from possibly driving it away.

Crisis negotiators were able to convince Bolden to surrender, and she was arrested for assault and booked into the Whatcom County Jail.

Bellingham, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Bellingham, WA
Washington Stateifiberone.com

DUI driver rolls over guardrail above I-90 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a Yakima man is recovering from some minor injuries after a rollover crash in Moses Lake early Saturday. Washington State Patrolman John Bryant says 50-year-old Gary Wolf was under the influence, which resulted in him driving erratically as he approached the Hiawatha Road overpass above I-90 at around 5:28 a.m.
Washington StateKOMO News

Wash. state unemployment fraud suspect arrested at JFK Airport

SEATTLE – A Nigerian citizen was arrested at New York's JFK Airport and charged with wire fraud in a scheme to steal over $350,000 in Washington state unemployment benefits, federal officials said. Abidemi Rufai, aka Sandy Tang, 42, of Lekki, Nigeria, was arrested Friday night and made an initial court...
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Bellingham, WAKGMI

Two injured in Hannegan Road crash

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Two Whatcom County drivers were taken St. Joseph’s after a crash on the Hannegan Thursday evening. State Troopers say 22 year old Mariah R. Javier of Bellingham failed to yield when she ran the stop sign to turn north on Hannegan from E Hemmi Road just after 6 p.m.
Whatcom County, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 injured in crash in Whatcom County

Two people were injured in a crash near the intersection of Hemmi and Hannegan roads, just east of Ferndale on Thursday. Troopers said a white car going west on the road failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a Chevrolet Silverado, causing it to roll. The driver...
Bellingham, WAkpug1170.com

Man arrested after downtown phone stealing spree

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A man faces attempted robbery, theft and assault charges after police say he went on a phone stealing spree in downtown Bellingham. A woman told officers she got on an elevator in the building on Cornwall where she works on Monday and was followed and confronted by 40-year-old Lloyd Austin.
Whatcom County, WAwhatcom-news.com

Rollover crash on Hannegan Road sends 1 to the hospital

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A T-bone crash at the intersection of E Hemmi Road and Hannegan Road resulted in 1 of the drivers being sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. First responders were dispatched to a report of the crash at 6:10pm today, May 13th. Washington State Patrol (WSP)...
Bellingham, WAwhatcom-news.com

Police arrest man suspected of shooting gun at a Bellingham beach area

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police arrested a man suspected of pointing a gun at 2 people and firing a shot while at a beach area by downtown Bellingham. According to an affidavit of probable cause provided by Bellingham Police and submitted to Whatcom County Superior Court by prosecutors, police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Cornwall Avenue on May 7th about 7:55pm due to a report of a domestic dispute and shooting incident.
Whatcom County, WAKGMI

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Ferndale man

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A traffic stop in Blaine led to a convicted felon landing in the Whatcom County jail early Sunday. The Whatcom Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a single car collision around 6:30am in the 4500 block of Anderson Road. 32-year old Anthony Veto of Ferndale resisted...
Bellingham, WAKGMI

Port announces new Bellingham-Pt. Roberts ferry schedule

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A change of schedule is coming up for the free passenger ferry between Bellingham and Point Roberts. Port of Bellingham spokesman Mike Hogan says that the new schedule will switch to sailings on Mondays and Thursdays on June 3rd. He says reservations are recommended, but walk-ons are...
Bellingham, WAPosted by
The Associated Press

4 people stabbed at large party northeast of Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Lynden man was arrested after four men were stabbed at a large party northeast of Bellingham in Everson. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Antonio Santiago Vazquez into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault with a knife and second-degree assault, The Bellingham Herald reported.