newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Julian Edelman Has Simple Reaction To Taylor Hall’s Goal For Bruins

By Lauren Campbell
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 15 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Julian Edelman, like many of us, saw what Taylor Hall did to tie Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. Hall made it a 1-1 game in the second period on a no-look pass from Craig Smith and went top-shelf on Ilya Samsonov.

nesn.com
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
13K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hall
Person
Ilya Samsonov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#The Boston Bruins#The Game#Washington Capitals#Edelman11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
News Break
Sports
Related
NHL985thesportshub.com

Taylor Hall really, really loves it in Boston

Taylor Hall wasn’t bluffing when he said — repeatedly, I should note — that he’s wanted to be in Boston for a long time. It’s been an almost perfect fit for both Hall and the Bruins, and it’s left Hall with a smile and energy he’s rarely felt in a career that’s come with stops with Edmonton, New Jersey, Arizona, and Buffalo before Boston.
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Julian Edelman Shuts Down Any Talk About Joining Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Julian Edelman announced his retirement earlier this offseason. The former Super Bowl MVP had a knee issue that wasn't going to get better and he decided to hang up the cleats instead of struggling through another NFL season. He rides off into the sunset as a featured member of New England's pantheon of championship players and arguably the greatest playoff receiver of all time.
NHLinsidehockey.com

Devils Appear On-Track Ahead of Season Finale

One more. One more sleep, one more decision, a formality at that. Most of all, once more the 2020-21 Devils will play. The 2000-01 team, which won 48 games, had 12 ties and three overtime defeats, remains atop as the only 110+ point team in the franchise’s history. Still branded as the defensive juggernaut, trap-oriented, bore-you-to-tears Devils, they scored 295 goals–14 goals more than the Pittsburgh, who finished second in league scoring in a season that featured 52-goal, Jaromir Jagr, 44-goal Alexei Kovalev and 68-assister, Martin Straka–Mario added 35 for good measure. The Devils answered Czech stars, Patrik Elias (40 goals) and Petr Sykora (35). Alex Mogilny scored a team-leading 43 and Jason Arnott had 21 in a 54-game shortened season–the last full season for the A-Line member.
NFLBleacher Report

Julian Edelman Quiets Bucs Buzz After Tom Brady Remarks: 'Ain't Going Any Where'

Unlike former teammate Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman isn't planning on coming out of retirement to join Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On his radio show, Pat McAfee discussed comments Brady made about how "we know Julian didn’t retire" and that Edelman was "just too scared" to speak with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick about his intentions. Edelman responded to a clip of the segment to say he's committed to his retirement:
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Confidence is sky high for Taylor Hall

Hours after a trade that sent him from Buffalo to Boston last month, Taylor Hall met the Bruins media for the first time. In the process, he admitted that he wasn’t a very confident hockey player at the time. What a difference 16 games makes. If you were unsure about...
NFLNBC Sports

Will new Patriots draft pick heed Julian Edelman's advice?

At 6-foot, 230 pounds, Rhamondre Stevenson is built like a between-the-tackles sledgehammer. But the former Oklahoma running back hopes to bring a bit more versatility to New England. The Patriots' fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (No. 120 overall) told reporters Saturday he has experience playing on all four...
NHLOttumwa Courier

Islanders visit the Bruins after Nelson's 2-goal game

New York Islanders (32-17-6, fourth in the East Division) vs. Boston Bruins (32-15-7, third in the East Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -148, Islanders +121. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host New York after Brock Nelson scored two goals in the Islanders' 5-1 victory over the Devils. The Bruins are...
NHLFrankfort Times

Raffl's late goal pushes Capitals past Bruins, 2-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals got Alex Ovechkin back on the ice feeling “100%” heading into the playoffs. Winning was just a bonus. Michael Raffl scored from a tight angle with 1.8 seconds remaining, Ovechkin saw his first extended action since April 22 and the Capitals beat the short-handed Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday night in the teams' regular season finale.
NHLwcn247.com

Hall scored 2; Bruins beat Islanders to clinch 3rd in East

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored his second goal of the game 2:53 into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders in their home finale to clinch third place in the East Division. Brad Marchand also scored for Boston, which will face second-place Washington in the upcoming playoffs. Tuukka Rask had 16 saves. Mathew Barzal and Oliver Wahlstrom scored for the Islanders. Semyon Varlamov made 25 saves before he was replaced to start the third period by Ilya Sorokin, who stopped 10 shots. New York will face East-champ Pittsburgh. Hall cut in front and beat Sorokin with a backhander for the game-winner.
NFLPatsFans.com

ICYMI: Julian Edelman Shares Some Advice For Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

During the fourth round of this past weekend’s 2021 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots took Oklahoma running back Rhamondre Stevenson with the 120th overall pick. Following his selection, Stevenson spoke with the media for the first time and revealed he has experience playing on all four special teams units (kickoff, kick return, punt and punt return).
NFLPosted by
MassLive.com

Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski: I think Julian Edelman will return to NFL in a year or two if he heals up

Rob Gronkowski says he’s been in Julian Edelman’s shoes. When the tight end retired after the 2018 season, Gronkowski’s body was battered and it needed time to heal. He started hawking CBD products, did some television for FOX, and then decided to come back and win a Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. On ESPN Radio’s “Greeny” show, Gronkowski wouldn’t close the door on Edelman returning in similar fashion.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Daily: Can The Boston Bruins Lock Up Hall And Krejci?

Can the Boston Bruins really afford to keep winger Taylor Hall and David Krejci together past this season?. On Wednesday, Boston Bruins President Cam Neely and General Manager Don Sweeney told the media how impressed they have been with winger Taylor Hall since he came to the Boston Bruins just prior to the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline. They also expressed a desire to extend Hall’s tenure with the Bruins, who can become an unrestricted free agent again in July, but for now, they remain focused on the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.