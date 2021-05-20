newsbreak-logo
Jenson Button's Coachbuilding Company Is Rebooting The Europa-Based Lotus 62

By Bradley Brownell
Jalopnik
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Formula One world champ Jenson Button has partnered with TV mechanic Ant Anstead and car designer Mark Stubbs to revive famed British coachbuilder Radford. The company is perhaps best known for building bespoke luxury Mini Coopers for each member of the Beatles, but it also helped with development of the Ford GT40 among many other things. The revived company’s first project is to partner with Lotus Cars for a revival of the Europa-based Type 62 racing prototype.

